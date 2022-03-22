Infosys acquires Germany-based digital marketing agency Oddity

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With more than 300 digital experts located in Stuttgart, Berlin, Cologne, Belgrade, Shanghai and Taipei, oddity is one of the largest independent digital agencies from Germany
Leading IT company Infosys will acquire today announced a definitive agreement to acquire oddity, a Germany-based digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency, for 50 million euros.
The move strengthens Infosys’ creative, branding and experience design capabilities, and demonstrates its continued commitment to co-create with clients and help them navigate their digital transformation journey, the company said in a statement.
On Tuesday, Infosys shares closed 1.83% higher at ₹1,887 apiece on NSE.
Enabling digital transformation for leading German omni-channel, e-commerce retailers, leading FMCG brands and global mobility providers, oddity has a comprehensive service portfolio comprising digital-first brand management and communication, in-house production, including virtual and augmented reality, experience design and e-commerce services across Europe and China.
Together with earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY, which offers creative and marketing services, Infosys said oddity will help global CMOs, and businesses thrive in a digital commerce world with complementary skills and expertise.
As part of Infosys’ digital experience and design offering, oddity will become part of WONGDOODY, an Infosys company, and join its network of studios across Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Providence, Houston, and London, and design hubs in five cities in India.
"With oddity’s digital commerce and marketing knowledge as well as its metaverse-ready set-up, it is the perfect complement to Infosys’ prowess in technological transformation," said Infosys President Ravi Kumar.
The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (April 2022), subject to customary closing conditions.
