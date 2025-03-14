Infosys agrees to pay $17.5 million to settle pending lawsuits over McCamish Systems 2023 cyber incident

Infosys on Friday said it had reached an agreement with the plaintiffs of lawsuits pending against its U.S. unit over the 2023 cyber incident.

Infosys McCamish Systems has agreed to pay $17.5 million into a fund to settle all the pending class action lawsuits and resolve all allegations made in the incident.

In November 2023, Infosys had disclosed that Infosys McCamish Systems was impacted by a cyber security event, resulting in the non-availability of certain applications and systems.

In April last year, Infosys said McCamish, in coordination with its third-party vendor eDiscovery, identified up to 6.5 million individuals whose information was subject to unauthorized access and data exfiltration in the incident.