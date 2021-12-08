Infosys Ltd on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with the Financial Times (FT), a leading business news organization, as part of which Infosys will leverage digital innovation to support the latest creative and engaging data-led storytelling experiences for FT’s readers.

“This new digital innovation collaboration brings together the FT’s unparalleled expertise and insight with Infosys’ domain and technology capabilities to help deliver creative and immersive journalism through digital channels," Infosys said in a statement.

Among the banner projects, the two companies will work on together in 2022 is a climate change-related simulation. This will take inspiration from an earlier newsroom innovation that was a strong hit with readers: the Uber Game. Here readers were put in the driving seat, immersed directly into the business model of Uber.

The FT and Infosys teams will also develop a 'crossword app', digitizing one of the most loved and traditional puzzle features of the FT for its global following. Through this partnership, the publication’s crosswords will now be available to a much wider global audience in an engaging digital format for the first time.

“Enhancing in-depth journalism from the FT with the power of digital technology from Infosys offers an exciting opportunity for the global news audience and has the potential to set a new standard for news delivery. We are delighted to become the digital innovation partner of an organization consistently recognized as the world’s most iconic, credible and influential news brand and look forward to providing exciting new technology solutions," said Ashiss Kumar Dash, Segment Head – Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy at Infosys.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.