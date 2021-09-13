BENGALURU : Infosys Ltd and Microsoft have entered into a multi-year strategic engagement with Ausgrid, the largest distributor of electricity on Australia’s east coast, to accelerate its cloud transformation journey and establish Ausgrid as a leading digital utility.

This programme will further Ausgrid’s vision to connect communities and empower lives with a focus on affordability, reliability and sustainability, Infosys said.

“With over 4 million Australians relying on our services every day, it is essential we are maintaining our high standard of reliability and connectivity, as well as delivering on the expectations of Australian communities. Accelerating our cloud transformation journey in partnership with Infosys and Microsoft allows us to improve the reliability of the network, keep downward pressure on electricity prices and bring new services to market at speed and in a cost-effective manner," said Nick Crowe, acting chief information officer, Ausgrid.

Adoption of cloud is a key enabler for Ausgrid to increase the agility, security, and resilience of business operations. Infosys said the cloud programme is designed to reduce Ausgrid’s cost of ownership and improve the performance of its IT systems and applications.

As part of this strategic engagement, Infosys and Microsoft are helping Ausgrid address these challenges by modernizing its application landscape and optimizing IT infrastructure. The cloud-driven transformation programme launched in mid-2020, is being delivered through a phased approach, leveraging a cloud management platform combined with managed services.

“Our engagement with Ausgrid has expanded to include this strategic cloud transformation initiative, leveraging Infosys’ Cobalt ecosystem of platforms, solutions and services as well as our deep expertise in the utility industry. This engagement further strengthens our global collaboration with Microsoft, and our joint value to the industry," said Anand Swaminathan, executive vice president and global industry leader of communications, media and technology, Infosys.

