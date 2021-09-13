Infosys and Microsoft enter into multi-year engagement with Ausgrid

“With over 4 million Australians relying on our services every day, it is essential we are maintaining our high standard of reliability and connectivity, as well as delivering on the expectations of Australian communities. Accelerating our cloud transformation journey in partnership with Infosys and Microsoft allows us to improve the reliability of the network, keep downward pressure on electricity prices and bring new services to market at speed and in a cost-effective manner," said Nick Crowe, acting chief information officer, Ausgrid.