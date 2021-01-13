Infosys and Wipro Q3 earnings: Five things to watch out for today

Both Infosys and Wipro have announced promotions and wage hikes during the last quarter. Analysts will monitor if any further hikes will be announced for the next fiscal. While both companies have been able to reduce their attrition levels, analysts will watch out if steady rates are maintained. Infosys’ voluntary attrition rate declined to 7.8% during the September quarter from 11.7% in the previous quarter. Wipro’s attrition rate also declined to 11% during the September quarter from 13% in the previous quarter.