Infosys announces ₹18,000 crore share buyback, its largest ever in history

India's second-largest IT company Infosys on Thursday announced its largest ever share buyback programme in history worth ₹18,000 crore, the company said.

The ₹18,000 crore Infosys buyback programme was announced after its board of directors approved the proposal during a meeting on the day.

In a filing with the stock exchanges on Thursday, Infosys said that it has fixed a price of ₹1,800 per equity share payable in cash comprising of a purchase of 10,00,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of ₹5 each.