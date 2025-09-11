Subscribe

Infosys announces ₹18,000 crore share buyback, its largest ever in history

Swastika Das Sharma
Published11 Sep 2025, 10:06 PM IST
Infosys announces largest ever buyback programme
India's second-largest IT company Infosys on Thursday announced its largest ever share buyback programme in history worth 18,000 crore, the company said.

The 18,000 crore Infosys buyback programme was announced after its board of directors approved the proposal during a meeting on the day.

In a filing with the stock exchanges on Thursday, Infosys said that it has fixed a price of 1,800 per equity share payable in cash comprising of a purchase of 10,00,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of 5 each.

(This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates)

 
 
Infosys
