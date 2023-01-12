Infosys appoints Govind Iyer as independent director for 5 years

Infosys appoints Govind Iyer as independent director for 5 years1 min read . 04:54 PM IST
The appointment will come into effect from January 12, 2023 and is for a period of five years.
IT major Infosys Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Govind Vaidiram Iyer as an additional and independent director of the company.
The appointment will come into effect from January 12, 2023. This appointment is based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board, and is for a period of five years.
"Infosys today announced the appointment of Govind Iyer as an Independent Director of the Company, effective January 12, 2023. This appointment is based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board, and is for a period of five years, subject to the approval of shareholders," said Infosys in its regulatory filing.
"We are delighted to welcome Govind to the Board of Infosys. He is a globally respected corporate leader and his deep and diverse experience in the areas of advisory services and philanthropy will be of great value to us," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Lead Independent Director and Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
Govind Vaidiram Iyer retired as a Partner at Egon Zehnder (a Global leadership advisory Firm). Before that, he worked at Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, and Heinz. Govind has served on the Wharton Executive Education Advisory Board and is an active University of Pennsylvania alumnus.
Infosys reported a 13.4 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at ₹6,586 crore as against ₹5,809 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The company's consolidated revenue from operations increased 20.2 percent to ₹38,318 crore against ₹31,867 crore
