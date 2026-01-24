Infosys asks employees to share remote work electricity consumption data: Report

IT major Infosys is gathering data on household electricity consumption of employees with the aim to offset its impact through higher clean energy output as part of a sustainability programme the company has been implementing for more than 15 years, according to a report by the Economic Times (ET).

Under the company’s hybrid work policy, employees primarily work remotely but must be physically present in the office for a minimum of 10 days each month.

Infosys' Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jayesh Sanghrajka informed employees via email that the company has initiated the work-from-home electricity usage survey and encouraged them to take a few minutes to respond, the report said.

What did the CFO say? “With hybrid work becoming an integral part of our operations, the environmental impact of our work increasingly extends beyond our campuses and into our homes. Electricity consumed while working from home also contributes towards Infosys' greenhouse gas emission footprint. As we seek to enhance and update our reporting methodology, obtaining accurate data on current work-from-home energy usage is essential to our ongoing efforts,” the report quoted the CFO.

Sanghrajka informed the employees that their answers would help the company to measure “our impact more precisely and design effective sustainability initiatives.”

Infosys decreased per capita energy consumption According to the report, the Bengaluru-based company with more than 300,000 employees highlighted that it views sustainability not as a goal but as a shared responsibility. The CFO also said that the company has demonstrated its commitment through achievements. It has achieved carbon neutrality ahead of international deadlines, decreased per capita energy consumption by 55% since 2008, and sourced approximately 77% of its electricity from renewable sources last year.

Survey seeks to raise awareness, Infosys employees say Some employees told the news portal that the survey aimed to raise awareness of energy conservation and the efficient use of electricity.

Infosys has also encouraged employees to implement energy-saving practices at home, noting that its buildings use 50-60% less electricity than traditional ones. The questions inquire about the usage of electrical appliances, fans, air conditioners, heaters, and the wattage of lights, as well as whether employees use solar power at home, the report said.