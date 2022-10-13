Infosys attrition at 27.1% in Q2 against 28.4% in Q1

Infosys attrition at 27.1% in Q2 against 28.4% in Q11 min read . 04:51 PM IST
India’s second largest tech firm Infosys has seen a dip in its attrition numbers to 27.1% in the fiscal second quarter (July-September) from 28.4% in Apri-June.
The dip in attrition mirrors the reduced number of exits in the tech sector where the hiring frenzy has ebbed.
Amongst rivals, Wipro recorded an attrition rate of 23% (LTM) a “moderation" of 30 basis points from April-June). Tata Consultancy Services saw an increase in its attrition for the second quarter at 21.5% against 19.7% in Q1 and HCL’s remained flat at 23.8%.
Mint has written last week that attrition levels in tech services firms are likely to remain at elevated levels for the near term, considering the recession fears in key markets such as the US and Europe, according to staffing firms. Attrition is at the highest levels, at about 20%.
“Attrition in the IT sector is estimated to hover around 20% in the near future. The macroeconomic conditions and other key performance indicators will play a large part in deciding the attrition rates and the contribution to the overall last 12 months (LTM)," said A.R. Ramesh, director of digital business solutions, professional staffing and international engagement, Adecco.