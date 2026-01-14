Infosys attrition drops to 12.3% in Q3 — Is a wage hike on cards? What CFO said

IT giant Infosys announced its financial results for the quarter, the October to December quarter of the 2026 fiscal year, on Wednesday, 14 January 2026. Along with earnings, the company also shared updates on attrition, total employee count, and potential wage hikes.

Attrition rate The IT giant's voluntary attrition rate decreased to 12.3% in the third quarter of 2025-26, compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year, when it stood at 13.7%. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Infosys' attrition rate dropped 2% in Q3 compared to Q2 in the current fiscal.

Headcount Infosys had a total of 337,034 employees as of 31 December 2025, compared to 331,991 employees at the end of September 2025, highlighting a net addition of 5,043 employees in the quarter under review. The company added 13,655 employees during the quarter under review, up from 323,379 in December 2024.

Speaking on the numbers, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said, “I think it demonstrates that we have confidence in where the market is, what we are seeing in terms of the demand.”

Will Infosys continue to hire next year? On hiring, Parekh said, “We are going to hire on campus. And this year, we have done 18,000-20,000, we will continue in that sort of range for next year, because of the new areas of demand."

Update on wage hike No decision has been made regarding the company's wage hike. The recent wage cycle, which concluded in January, consisted of two segments. Decisions regarding the next five years will be made over time.