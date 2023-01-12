Infosys attrition rate drops in Q3, net employee addition slows down

Infosys has announced its financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23) period. During Q3, the IT giant continued to record a sharp decline in its attrition rate, however, its net addition of employees slowed down drastically on a quarter-on-quarter basis. In terms of profitability and top-line front, the company beats estimates during Q3FY23.
As per the regulatory filing, Infosys' attrition rate of IT services stood at 24.3% in the December 2022 quarter --- down by a huge 2.8% from 27.1% in September 2022 quarter. During the June 2022 quarter, the attrition rate was 28.4%.
Year-on-year, Infosys attrition rate has also declined by 1.2% from 25.5% in the December 2021 quarter.
In terms of total headcount, Infosys posted total employees of 3,46,845 in Q3FY23 --- a net addition of 1,627 employees compared to 3,45,218 employees posted in Q2 of FY23. Compared to the Q3FY22 quarter where the headcount was at 2,92,067 employees, Infosys' net addition stood at 54,778 employees in Q3FY23.
During Q2FY23, Infosys continued to hire more compared to its counterparts for the second straight quarter in FY23. In the September 2022 period, the IT major added 10,032 employees -- taking the total to 3,45,218 compared to 3,35,186 employees as of June 30, 2022.
Further, in Q2FY23, the company posted a sharp decline in its attrition rate by 1.3% to 27.1% against 28.4% in Q1FY23 and 20.1% in Q2FY22.
In Q2, the company had revealed that they have already hired 40,000 freshers from its target of hiring 50,000 freshers. Infosys expects the number to go up for the year ahead.
