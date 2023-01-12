Infosys attrition rate drops in Q3, net employee addition slows down

Infosys has announced its financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23) period. During Q3, the IT giant continued to record a sharp decline in its attrition rate, however, its net addition of employees slowed down drastically on a quarter-on-quarter basis. In terms of profitability and top-line front, the company beats estimates during Q3FY23.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}