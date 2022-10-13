Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Infosys attrition rate moderates sharply at 27.1% in Q2 compared to Q1FY23

Infosys attrition rate moderates sharply at 27.1% in Q2 compared to Q1FY23

1 min read . 04:18 PM ISTLivemint
In the latest quarter, Infosys' net addition stood at 10,032 employees.

  • The company's voluntary attrition is at 27.1% in Q2FY23 compared to 28.4% in the previous quarter. Year-on-year, the attrition rate is high compared to the 20.1% recorded in Q2FY22.

IT-giant Infosys witnessed a steep moderation of 1.3% in the second quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period. The company's voluntary attrition is at 27.1% in Q2FY23 compared to 28.4% in the previous quarter. Year-on-year, the attrition rate is high compared to the 20.1% recorded in Q2FY22. 

