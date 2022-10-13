Infosys attrition rate moderates sharply at 27.1% in Q2 compared to Q1FY23

IT-giant Infosys witnessed a steep moderation of 1.3% in the second quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period. The company's voluntary attrition is at 27.1% in Q2FY23 compared to 28.4% in the previous quarter. Year-on-year, the attrition rate is high compared to the 20.1% recorded in Q2FY22.

