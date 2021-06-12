Indian IT bellwether Infosys said that it is automating the integration between company's in-house vaccination platform and government's CoWIN portal to help employees book slots for vaccinations.

"As Infosys is in the process of rolling out vaccines for employees and their family, across our Development Centres in India, we are automating integration between our own vaccination platform and CoWIN to make the programme seamless," Infosys told news agency PTI.

CoWIN head R S Sharma had stated earlier this week that more than a dozen entities, including large digital companies like Infosys, Paytm and MakeMyTrip, are looking at approval to offer vaccine bookings.

Last month, the government had released new guidelines for the integration of CoWIN with third-party applications to facilitate Covid vaccine booking via such apps.

Vaccination slots on CoWIN have not been available in abundance even six months after India started its vaccination drive. From tech majors like Facebook and Google to start-ups like HealthifyMe have already introduced various tools to help people find slots for vaccination appointments. People have eagerly taken to platforms like Under45 and GetJab that alert users as vaccine slots open up and then directed them to the CoWIN platform to secure an appointment.

Starting from January this year, the central government has been vaccinating Indians in a phased manner. The first phase covered those over 60 years, as well as healthcare and frontline workers. The second phase saw the inoculation drive open for those over 45 years. In the third phase, those aged between 18-44 years have been included in the vaccination drive.

Centre is also trying to resolve initial hiccups like glitches on CoWIN platform and vaccine shortage.

On Wednesday, the government announced a new update that enables an applicant to correct any inadvertent errors in name, year of birth and gender printed on the CoWIN vaccination certificate. Users can also make the correction through the CoWIN website.

India has been ramping up vaccination to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. India has so far administered over 24.9 crore jabs to eligible beneficiaries.

(With PTI inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics