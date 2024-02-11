Infosys back on campuses to hire for niche job profiles

Infosys had hired 51,300 fresh graduates in FY23. However, last year, the Bengaluru twins Infosys and Wipro Ltd, which together hired 208,000 engineering graduates in the last three years, had said they did not plan to go to campuses this year. Although the IT firms had built up a strong ‘bench’ while recruiting en masse in 2021 and 2022, the decision to not head to campuses for the batch of 2024 left many students in the lurch.