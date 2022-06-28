Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Infosys will manage the end-to-end program, enabling Global Express’ transformation strategy for its transport and logistics business to deliver exceptional customer service.
As part of this collaboration, Infosys will also help set up a greenfield technology environment, and migrate Global Express’ applications and services to a world-leading sustainable and energy-efficient data centre and public cloud on AWS

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been selected by Australian express logistics business, Global Express, to separate the technology landscape following divestment from Toll Holdings Ltd. Building on its strategic collaboration with Global Express to drive hybrid cloud-powered innovation, Infosys will leverage the established blueprints and tools from Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, 

As part of this collaboration, Infosys will also help set up a greenfield technology environment, and migrate Global Express’ applications and services to a world-leading sustainable and energy-efficient data centre and public cloud on AWS.

Infosys will manage the end-to-end program, enabling Global Express’ transformation strategy for its transport and logistics business to deliver exceptional customer service.

Danny Gravell, CIO, Global Express, said, “We are pleased to partner with Infosys to develop state-ofthe-art digital capability, transforming our foundation technology platforms. We value Infosys’ collaborative approach and their experience in implementing infrastructure and cloud transformation programs. We look forward to working with Infosys as we work towards providing the best possible experience for our customers."

Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President & Global Head Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said, “We are thrilled to be working with Global Express on this business-critical project as they enter an exciting new era. Our aim will be to bring an innovative hybrid agile approach to not just holistically separate the technology platforms, but to focus on enabling a modern, secure, and agile platform to support Global express through their digital transformation. This engagement reflects our commitment to doubling down on our strengths in Cloud with Infosys Cobalt and Digital to drive tangible business value through a risk free and seamless separation."

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. 