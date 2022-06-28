Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President & Global Head Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said, “We are thrilled to be working with Global Express on this business-critical project as they enter an exciting new era. Our aim will be to bring an innovative hybrid agile approach to not just holistically separate the technology platforms, but to focus on enabling a modern, secure, and agile platform to support Global express through their digital transformation. This engagement reflects our commitment to doubling down on our strengths in Cloud with Infosys Cobalt and Digital to drive tangible business value through a risk free and seamless separation."