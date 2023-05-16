Infosys bags order from bp, to manage its end-to-end application services1 min read . Updated: 16 May 2023, 06:01 PM IST
The companies will continue to explore more avenues for bp to advance sustainability, DE&I and other social impact initiatives.
IT major Infosys and bp, a global integrated energy company on Tuesday announced signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to demonstrate their intent for Infosys to be bp’s primary partner for end-to-end application services, including development, modernization, management and maintenance.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×