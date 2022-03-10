Infosys becomes official sponsor of International Tennis Hall of Fame Open

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This will help the ITHF amplify its efforts in preserving and celebrating tennis history through digital advances while also identifying and acting on opportunities to enhance fan experience.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Infosys and the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Thursday announced a multi-year transformational collaboration making Infosys the ITHF’s Official Digital Innovation Partner and title sponsor of the organization’s annual ATP Tour tournament.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Infosys and the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Thursday announced a multi-year transformational collaboration making Infosys the ITHF’s Official Digital Innovation Partner and title sponsor of the organization’s annual ATP Tour tournament.
This will help the ITHF amplify its efforts in preserving and celebrating tennis history through digital advances while also identifying and acting on opportunities to enhance fan experience.
Infosys brings proven success in transforming the tennis experience for fans globally, through digital partnerships with the ATP Tour, Australian Open and Roland-Garros. View our new collaboration with ITHF here.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We are thrilled to join with Infosys in a comprehensive collaboration to accelerate transformation of the digital landscape of International Tennis Hall of Fame. Infosys is a global leader in the use of cutting-edge technology in tennis and beyond, and we are honored to be a focus in their steadfast dedication to the sport. We look forward to our collaboration bringing tennis closer to fans all over the world," said Todd Martin, CEO of the ITHF.
“We are very inspired by the incredible strides that the ITHF is making to bring tennis fans the finest ATP Tour grasscourt tournament in the United States and to nurture the rich heritage of the sport. It will be an exciting journey as we strive to match their commitment to tennis with smart data-driven, digital innovations that can advance the outcomes of their efforts and deliver deeply engaging fan-experiences throughout the tournament. Collaborating with the ITHF gives us an opportunity to celebrate their rich history as the origin of the U.S. National Championships and accelerate their endeavors to preserve the history of the sport globally," said Ravi Kumar S., President, Infosys.
As title sponsors of the Infosys Hall of Fame Open, in addition to driving the Stat of the Day digital insights series, Infosys will leverage the Infosys Tennis Platform to drive digital innovation and sustained engagement across the following areas: Preserving tournament heritage through digital experiences: Infosys will consolidate the ITHF’s position as a leader in the digital preservation and strengthening of tennis history and provide innovative and insight-driven experiences to its growing global audience through digital platforms.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!