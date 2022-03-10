Infosys becomes official sponsor of International Tennis Hall of Fame Open

“We are very inspired by the incredible strides that the ITHF is making to bring tennis fans the finest ATP Tour grasscourt tournament in the United States and to nurture the rich heritage of the sport. It will be an exciting journey as we strive to match their commitment to tennis with smart data-driven, digital innovations that can advance the outcomes of their efforts and deliver deeply engaging fan-experiences throughout the tournament. Collaborating with the ITHF gives us an opportunity to celebrate their rich history as the origin of the U.S. National Championships and accelerate their endeavors to preserve the history of the sport globally," said Ravi Kumar S., President, Infosys.