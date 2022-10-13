Infosys board approves share buyback proposal of 9,300 cr, fixes floor price

IT-giant Infosys board of directors approved the buyback proposal for its own fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of ₹5 each from the company's equity shareholders. The buyback proposal is aggregated to ₹9,300 crore. The board has also fixed the buyback price at a premium of ₹1,850 per share. Additionally, the board also approved an interim dividend of ₹16.50 per equity share for its shareholders. The approval was granted on Thursday alongside the company's Q2 earnings. Infosys posted an 11.1% growth in consolidated net profit to ₹6,021 crore, while revenue climbed by 23.4% to ₹36,538 crore in Q2FY23 on a year-on-year basis.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}