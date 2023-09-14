Infosys will announce its Q2FY24 financial result and interim dividend during its board of directors meeting on 12 October. Prior to the announcement of financial result, the tech giant will close the trading window for one month on September 16.

The board of directors meeting of Infosys will be held on October 11 and October 12. The investor call will be held by the company on October 12 prior to the announcement of the result.

"This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, October 11 and 12, 2023. The financial results and proposal for interim dividend, if any, will be presented to the Board of Directors on October 12, 2023 for their approval," the company said in its stock filing on Thursday.

Infosys shares closed 0.65% higher at ₹1506.75 per share on BSE on Thursday.

During the board meeting, Infosys will “approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2023." It will also release its audited standalone financial result.

Amid the race to use AI for efficiency, Infosys is also planning to incorporate the technology in its key areas including software engineering, IT operations, business operations, customer service, advisory service, contact centre, sales and marketing, employee experience and learning, Infosys CTO Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar told Mint's Shraddha Goled.

Moving ahead with the aim, the company was also set to train its 40,000 employees on AI skills at its first quarter earnings announcement. Infosys employees will be trained in three levels of enablement. The basic level will be to teach employees about the meaning of generative AI, its uses and significance. Second phase will focus on training AI builders who will be using a lot of AI services that are already available to create specific AI-first solutions. Lastly, the company plans to train employees as AI masters who will have deep AI skills.