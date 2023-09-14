Infosys to release Q2 results, announce dividend on October 12; check details1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 04:47 PM IST
Infosys will hold its board of directors meeting on October 11 and 12. The tech giant will announce its Q2 FY24 financial result and divident on October 12
Infosys will announce its Q2FY24 financial result and interim dividend during its board of directors meeting on 12 October. Prior to the announcement of financial result, the tech giant will close the trading window for one month on September 16.
