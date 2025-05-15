Infosys bonus pay: India's second-largest IT major rolls out 65% average payout to employees in Q4FY25

India’s second-largest IT services firm, Infosys, has rolled out an average bonus payout of 65 percent for eligible employees for the fourth quarter of FY25 amidst a complex macroeconomic environment. According to news website Moneycontrol, While the Bengaluru-based company had rolled out an 80 percent bonus for the last quarter (Q3FY25), the average stood at 90 percent in the second quarter of FY25.

The bonus, which applies to employees in Band 6 and below — primarily junior and mid-level staff — will be processed in the May 2025 payroll cycle. Payout percentages vary based on individual performance ratings, ranging from 0 per cent for “Needs Improvement" to 83 per cent for those rated “Outstanding".

The performance bonus will be processed in the May 2025 payroll cycle. “Amidst the complex macro-economic environment in Q4, we remained client-focused and responsive to market needs,” the company wrote in an internal mail seen by the news website.

Infosys on April 17, reported an 11.75 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for Q4FY25 to ₹7,033 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹7,969 crore. However, the company's revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 8 per cent YoY to ₹40,925 crore from ₹37,923 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

