Infosys BPM to create 250 jobs in Ireland with new delivery centre

BENGALURU : Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys Ltd said on Wednesday it is expanding its presence in Ireland, creating 250 jobs locally with the development of a new delivery centre in Waterford.

Infosys BPM started its Ireland operations in Dublin in 2014, delivering service offerings across telecommunications, manufacturing, social media, healthcare, edtech, and fintech sectors. The company has since then, further expanded in Ireland through its offices in Waterford, Wexford, Clonmel, and Craigavon.

The new roles in Ireland will be in addition to the 1,000 jobs in the UK, which Infosys recently announced as part of its commitment to supporting post-pandemic economic growth in the region.

“The new centre in Waterford will provide voice support, customer service and technical support operations for large global enterprises. The new roles will cover several functions across various job levels, spanning a multitude of skills from customer and technical support roles to subject-matter-experts in the areas of finance, HR, planning, and capacity management," the company said in a statement.

The employees will be working in the digital space to help organizations navigate their digital transformation journeys, Infosys BPM said. It will also provide critical training and growth opportunities to nurture the next generation of digital talent.

“This investment in Ireland builds on our long-standing commitment to developing a highly-skilled workforce in Ireland and our focus on achieving breakthrough innovation for our clients in a collaborative environment. Hiring the best of talent will not only offer a significant boost to the regional economy but also substantially enhance growth opportunities for us. This will further enable us to deliver amplified business value for our clients with agility and a superior stakeholder experience," said Anantha Radhakrishnan, MD & CEO, Infosys BPM.

