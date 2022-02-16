Bengaluru: Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys Ltd, plans to hire 400 skilled customer services workers in Costa Rica. The new employees will join the existing workforce of 300 employees in the region.

The announcement is part of Infosys BPM’s strategy to enhance its portfolio of international clients and overall business growth. This is in line with its expansion plans in Costa Rica and the overall focus on enhancing communities in which the company operates.

In line with Infosys’ global mission to develop skilled workforce through continuous learning and upskilling, Infosys BPM said it will provide critical training and growth opportunities to the new hires to help ensure success in their respective roles. “This will also contribute to the long-term digital aspirations of the Costa Rican government and its citizens," Infosys BPM said.

Currently, Infosys BPM in Costa Rica has people across a diverse portfolio of services, including sales and fulfillment, sourcing and procurement, customer services, legal process management, human resource outsourcing, and robotic process automation (RPA). The 400 new employees will be hired at multiple job levels and will be distributed across these service lines, with a primary focus on customer service.

The company will collaborate with CINDE, the Costa Rica Investment Promotion Agency which is a private, non-political, and non-profit organization, to leverage its business ecosystem in the region and recruit top talent for the new roles.

“Infosys BPM is committed to growing its operations in Costa Rica and helping generate new employment opportunities in the country. Costa Rica, with its proximity to the US, friendly business policies, conducive infrastructure, and quality of talent, presents a stellar opportunity for us to grow our presence in Latin America. Hiring the best of talent builds on our long-standing commitment to developing a highly-skilled workforce in Costa Rica, and further underlines our focus on relentless innovation to deliver consistent business value and an exceptional client experience," said Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO and managing director, Infosys BPM.

