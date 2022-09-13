Infosys cautions employees against moonlighting

At an industry event N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer of Tata Consultancy Services, said employees need to be on the ethical side and moonlighting will not work out in the long run. “Employers need to inculcate ethics and being right... If you make something like this for short-term gains, in the long-term, you will lose out—that kind of a message has to go to the employees," Subramaniam said.