Infosys celebrates 41th anniversary: 'I'm last joker left,' says Nandan Nilekani; Narayana Murthy shares biggest regret2 min read . 02:07 PM IST
- Nandan Nilekani said he would be handing over his role to a non-founder when he exits the company
As IT major Infosys commemorated its 41 years of existence, its founders reminisced about the company's journey in Bengaluru on Wednesday. N R Narayana Murthy, Nandan M Nilekani, S Gopalakrishnan, S D Shibulal, and K Dinesh took a trip down memory lane at its campus in the IT capital of the country.
"I am the last of the jokers left," quipped Nilekani, the non-executive Chairman of the NASDAQ-listed IT company yesterday. On the 4-decade anniversary of Infosys, Nilekani said he would be handing over his role to a non-founder when he exits the company.
Stating that putting the right persons at the top echelons of the company was the "biggest thing" on his mind, Nilekani said: "I haven't found a person who I can hand over (the charge)".
Nilekani said when he leaves the IT giant, he will ensure that he implements Narayana Murthy's vision of "putting in place the leadership structure, people with the right values to take it (the company) forward".
However, Nilekani did not specify any duration of his resignation, he only said that he will be with the company for “as long as required".
Further, Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy revealed his biggest regret as a chairman of the company.
Murthy stated he was wrong that the children of the founders should not get involved in the company's management roles. Murthy said he was wrong in keeping the next-generation promoter group out of Infosys.
However, yesterday he regretted keeping this belief for so long. And, said, "I was depriving this organisation of legitimate talent. I take back whatever I said".
Infosys chairman emeritus added, "I stand corrected—every individual should have an equal opportunity if he is the best person for the job. I was earlier afraid that an undeserving candidate got into a key management role. But, talent and competence rank above all".
Murthy’s comment came in light of a question on whether not allowing the “next generation" of founders and promoters of Infosys was wrong."
The Infosys board has been previously led by non-founding members. When Nilekani returned to Infosys, he replaced co-chairs, R Seshasayee and Ravi Venkatesan, who quit along with the then chief executive officer Vishal Sikka.
Nilekani, who had stepped down as co-chairman of Infosys in July 2009 to steer the government’s Aadhaar identification project as chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), returned to the firm, in August 2017. Nilekani co-founded Infosys in 1981--41 years ago.
Infosys’ annual revenue increased from ₹68,484 crore in FY17 to ₹1.24 trillion in FY22 in the past five years, with Nilekani and Salil Parekh, who is serving as the second ‘outsider’ CEO, at the helm.
