Infosys CEO's salary jumps 88% to 79 crore per annum

“The company’s market capitalization increased during his tenure by about ₹5,77,000 crore (about $69 billion). In comparison, during the preceding four-year period, prior to the appointment of Salil, the company’s TSR was 30% as compared to the peers’ median TSR of 47%. The revenue growth of the company under Salil’s leadership has accelerated and grown from ₹70,522 crore (fiscal 2018) to ₹1,21,641 crore (fiscal 2022), a CAGR of 15% (prior four years CAGR 9%) and the profits have also increased from ₹16,029 crore to ₹22,110 crore," Infosys said.