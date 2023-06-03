Home/ Companies / News/  Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s salary drops by 21% to 56.44 crore in FY23
Back

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s salary drops by 21% to ₹56.44 crore in FY23

 2 min read Ankit Gohel 03 Jun 2023, 03:11 PM IST

The median remuneration of employees (MRE) at Infosys in FY23 rose to ₹9,00,012 from ₹8,14,332 in FY22. The average annual increase in the salaries of employees was 9.9% in India, after accounting for promotions and other event-based compensation revisions.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh during the announcement of the 4th quarter financial results of the company, at Infosys headquarters in Bengaluru, (PTI)Premium
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh during the announcement of the 4th quarter financial results of the company, at Infosys headquarters in Bengaluru, (PTI)

Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh’s annual compensation declined by 21% in the Financial Year 2022-23. Parekh drew a salary of 56.44 crore in FY23 as compared to 71.02 crore in FY22, the company’s annual report showed.

His remuneration for FY23 included 30.60 crore on account of exercise of 1,24,783 restricted stock units (RSU). In the previous fiscal year, Infosys CEO’s salary rose by 43%.

Meanwhile, the median remuneration of employees (MRE) at Infosys in FY23 rose to 9,00,012 from 8,14,332 in FY22. 

The average annual increase in the salaries of employees was 9.9% in India, after accounting for promotions and other event-based compensation revisions. Employees outside India received a wage increase in line with the market trends in the respective countries, the annual report said.

Also Read: Infosys shares to trade ex-dividend today. Akshata Murty to earn 68 crore

“In the past few quarters, we have seen the global economy dealing with inflation, interest rate increases, and changes in demand environment for companies in various industries. Our strength in digital, cloud, and in automation, along with cost efficiency capabilities have held us in good stead. These will continue to be critical in the evolving economic environment," Parekh said in a letter to shareholders.

Infosys reported a weak quarter in the period ending March 31, 2023, as the IT giant's net profit in Q4FY23 declined by nearly 16% sequentially to 6,128 crore, missing Street estimates.

The company’s revenue also dropped by 2.2% QoQ to 37,441 crore. In constant currency, revenue growth was at 3.2% QoQ and 8.8% YoY. The operating margin was 21% in during the quarter.

For FY23, Infosys delivered $18.2 billion revenues with a growth of 15.4% in constant currency and operating margins of 21%. Growth was broad-based across industry verticals and geographical regions. 

“Financial year 2023 was a strong year for our business. In FY23, we saw growth of over 15%, operating margins of 21%, and free cash flow of $2.5 billion. Our attrition reduced for each quarter of the year. With the changing economic environment, we positioned our Company to work with clients for their digital transformation as well as their cost efficiency and automation programs, enabling us to support them in two critical areas of interest," Parekh added.

Infosys share price has fallen more than 13% in the last one year. On Friday, the stock ended 1.58% lower at 1,298.65 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 03 Jun 2023, 03:11 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout