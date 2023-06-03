Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s salary drops by 21% to ₹56.44 crore in FY232 min read 03 Jun 2023, 03:11 PM IST
The median remuneration of employees (MRE) at Infosys in FY23 rose to ₹9,00,012 from ₹8,14,332 in FY22. The average annual increase in the salaries of employees was 9.9% in India, after accounting for promotions and other event-based compensation revisions.
Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh’s annual compensation declined by 21% in the Financial Year 2022-23. Parekh drew a salary of ₹56.44 crore in FY23 as compared to ₹71.02 crore in FY22, the company’s annual report showed.
