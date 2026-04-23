Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka says no decision on the timing and quantum of hike — What we know

Infosys has not yet made a decision on wages, company's chief financial officer Jayesh Sanghrajka told reporters at the company's Q4FY26 press conference on 23 April 2026.

“On the wage, we haven't really made a decision at this point in time in the quantum and timing of it. Once we decide we will let you know,” he answered a question. When pushed further on gap between wage hikes, Sanghrajka said the company takes various factors into consideration before making wage decisions.

“Whenever we have decided on the wage, there are various factors that play out. What is the performance of the company, what are we expecting in the next few quarters, what is the industry practice, how is the industry expected to grow, what the other players in the market have done, inflation, employee morale and all of those factors. We consider all of those factors, and we decide the wage accordingly,” he stated.

Infosys headcount drops by 8,440 The Indian Information Technology major saw total headcount drop by 8,440 in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, with a large number of layoffs among software professionals, its quarterly earnings report released today showed. Responding to questions at the press conference, Sanghrajka said this was due to “quarterly seasonality”.

Notably, total headcount for Q4 of FY26 stood at 3,28,594, with addition of some 5,000 employees in FY26. Its twelve-month (LTM) attrition rate has increased from 12.3% in Q3 to 12.6% in Q4 of FY26. Data also showed around 40% of Infosys workforce is women.

“Headcount sequentially has gone down by 8,000 employees, but if you look at it on a year-on-year basis, it has gone up 5,000. There is always some quarterly seasonality, but if you keep that aside for a moment, headcount is a function of the number of people you have, the utilisation that you have, the volumes that you see. This quarter volumes were softer, and that equation is what you end up at hiring,” Sanghrajka said.

When asked about the hiring trend he added, “We don't really think it (headcount) is a number that will sequentially keep going down. The way you should look at it is a full-year basis, where we have still grown on the headcount.”

Infosys Q4 Results Infosys, India's second-largest IT company in terms of market capitalisation, reported a 21% YoY rise in consolidated profit to ₹8,501 crore for the quarter ending 31 March. In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company's profit was ₹7,033 crore.

In a statement, Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said, “We delivered a resilient performance in FY 26 with growth of 3.1% with strong large deal wins of $14.9 billion, reflecting the robustness of our enterprise AI value proposition and market share gains in large transformation opportunities. The simplicity and strength of our AI services strategy across six areas is gaining traction in the market, further strengthened by strong ecosystem AI partnerships enabling clients to get value from AI.”