Infosys closing the gap with Cognizant in terms of revenues: Report2 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 03:22 PM IST
- Infosys is catching up with Cognizant in size, with the gap between the two down to just 6% in revenues, as per the Kotak report
Cognizant's September 2022 quarter revenue growth of 5.6% was below guidance of 7.5-8.5% as execution challenges hit performance. Growth in key verticals—financial services and healthcare—has slowed down to low-to-mid single digits, as per a report by brokerage and research firm Kotak Securities.