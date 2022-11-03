Cognizant's September 2022 quarter revenue growth of 5.6% was below guidance of 7.5-8.5% as execution challenges hit performance. Growth in key verticals—financial services and healthcare—has slowed down to low-to-mid single digits, as per a report by brokerage and research firm Kotak Securities.

“The company has cut revenue growth guidance once again to 7% in c/c for CY2022E from 8.5-9.5%. Infosys is catching up with Cognizant (CTSH) in size, with the gap between the two down to just 6% in revenues. The company has ceded wallet share in key verticals. Not much read-through for other IT services companies from these results," the note stated.

Cognizant has enjoyed a comfortable lead over Infosys in revenues, as per the brokerage. That lead is narrowing, with the gap in revenues between the two companies down to just 6.6%.

“Infosys’ quarterly revenue run-rate of US$4.555 bn is just US$300 mn away from CTSH’s revenues. Infosys’ headcount at 345k employees is just 4k shy of CTSH. We would not be surprised if Infosys reclaims revenue leadership over CTSH in the coming quarters," Kotak added.

Cognizant, one of the world's leading professional services companies, earlier this week, announced its third quarter 2022 financial results. Cognizant cuts its CY2022E revenue growth guidance to 7% from 8.5-9.5% in the June 2022 quarter, and 8.5-11.5% at the beginning of the year. The guidance includes a 100 bps contribution from acquisitions, unchanged from the levels indicated after the June 2022 quarter results.

"Revenue and bookings were below our expectations as company specific fulfillment challenges were compounded by the impact of an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop," said Brian Humphries, Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident the steps we are taking will return the company to accelerated growth over the medium to long term."

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru-headquartered company Infosys raised its FY23 revenue growth guidance to 15-16 per cent, pushing the forecast towards the higher end of previously-projected 14-16 per cent band, bouyed by "strong large deals pipeline" and good demand momentum despite global macroeconomic concerns.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.