Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal on Wednesday purchased shares worth ₹100 crore of the IT major through an open market transaction.

Shibulal bought over 7.58 lakh shares at an average price of ₹1,317.95 apiece, taking the total value of the transaction to ₹100 crore, according to latest block deal data on BSE.

With the deal, Shibulal's shareholding in the company has increased to 0.07 per cent, a regulatory filing by Infosys said.

At the end of March quarter, Shibulal held 0.05 per cent stake in the company.

As per a separate filing, Shibulal's wife, Kumari, sold over 7.58 lakh shares on Wednesday at the same price of ₹1,317.95 apiece.

Post the transaction, her shareholding has come down to 0.19 per cent from 0.21 per cent.

On Wednesday, shares of Infosys closed flat at ₹1,326.95 apiece on BSE. PTI SRS SR RAM

