Infosys co-founder Shibulal buys company's shares worth 100 crore

Infosys co-founder Shibulal buys company's shares worth 100 crore
1 min read . 09:54 PM IST PTI

  • With the deal, Shibulal's shareholding in the company has increased to 0.07 per cent, a regulatory filing by Infosys said
  • At the end of March quarter, Shibulal held 0.05 per cent stake in the company

Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal on Wednesday purchased shares worth 100 crore of the IT major through an open market transaction.

Shibulal bought over 7.58 lakh shares at an average price of 1,317.95 apiece, taking the total value of the transaction to 100 crore, according to latest block deal data on BSE.

With the deal, Shibulal's shareholding in the company has increased to 0.07 per cent, a regulatory filing by Infosys said.

At the end of March quarter, Shibulal held 0.05 per cent stake in the company.

As per a separate filing, Shibulal's wife, Kumari, sold over 7.58 lakh shares on Wednesday at the same price of 1,317.95 apiece.

Post the transaction, her shareholding has come down to 0.19 per cent from 0.21 per cent.

On Wednesday, shares of Infosys closed flat at 1,326.95 apiece on BSE. PTI SRS SR RAM

