Home >Companies >News >Infosys co-founder Shibulal, family offload 8.5 million company shares
S.D. Shibulal
S.D. Shibulal

Infosys co-founder Shibulal, family offload 8.5 million company shares

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2020, 12:36 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • S.D. Shibulal, former chief executive officer and co-founder, Infosys, and his family sold 8.5 million shares in the IT firm
  • Shibulal's family office said that proceeds from the sales will be utilised towards philanthropic and investment activities

BENGALURU: Infosys Ltd co-founder S.D. Shibulal and family have sold 8.5 million shares or 0.20% of their paid-up share capital in the company, during 22– 24 July.

“Proceeds from the partial stake monetisation will be utilised for a combination of philanthropic and investment activities," Shibulal’s family office said in a statement.

The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives has been involved in various social initiatives especially in the education, social welfare, and sustainable development space since 2005-06.

The sale was executed by Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd as the sole broker.

Its founders have served Infosys in various capacities, since its inception in 1981 until October 2014.

Shibulal served as chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys during 2011-14. Prior to that, he was the chief operating officer of Infosys during 2007-11.

Currently, Shubilal also invests in technology startups through Axilor Ventures where Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan is the chairman.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: PTI

Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea, Glenmark, Larsen & Turbo, Infosys, Bajaj Auto

2 min read . 23 Jul 2020
A file photo of S.D. Shibulal. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint<br />

Infosys co-founders S.D. Shibulal, S. Gopalkrishnan launch business incubator

2 min read . 18 Nov 2014
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout