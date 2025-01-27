Companies
Infosys denies stealing Cognizant's trade secrets, asks firm to identify them
27 Jan 2025
- The row between the two IT services firms arose in August 2024 when Cognizant alleged that Infosys stole trade secrets of its software products used to process insurance claims in the healthcare sector.
BENGALURU : Infosys Ltd has denied Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.’s allegations of stealing its trade secrets, stating that a cursory internet search reveals information about the latter's healthcare solutions, prompting a US court to ask Cognizant to disclose the nature of its trade secrets.
