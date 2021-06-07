Infosys collaborates with Archrock for digital technology integration

BENGALURU: Infosys Ltd said on Monday it has a collaborated with Archrock Inc., provider of natural gas compression services in the US, to integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service technicians.

As part of the deal, Infosys will leverage its pre-configured accelerator for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Application to streamline and enhance the efficiencies of Archrock’s field services and operations.

“Our collaboration with Infosys is part of a multi-year technology project to further enhance the value proposition to our customers, more effectively manage our assets, reduce our emissions footprint and yield attractive value for our shareholders," said Eric Thode, Archrock’s senior vice president, Operations.

Archrock’s two major objectives of digital transformation are to improve customers experience and make the jobs of its field employees easier. “As these leading-edge mobile tools are rolled out across our operations, we expect this will increase our compression unit uptime, improve the efficiency of our field service technicians and result in reduced vehicle mileage," Thode added.

“Understanding the potential of digital technologies, energy companies are embarking on a digital transformation journey to reap the benefits of high productivity, better human experience, and operational efficiency," said Ashiss Kumar Dash, Segment Head - Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, Infosys.

