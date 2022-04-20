Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Infosys completes acquisition of Germany-based digital marketing agency oddity

Infosys completes acquisition of Germany-based digital marketing agency oddity

Infosys
1 min read . 06:12 PM IST Livemint

  • The acquisition of oddity further strengthens Infosys’ creative, branding and experience design capabilities, the company said

IT giant Infosys on Wednesday announced that it has completed the acquisition of oddity, a Germany-based digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency.

The acquisition further strengthens Infosys’ creative, branding and experience design capabilities, and demonstrates its continued commitment to co-create with clients, and help them navigate their digital transformation journey, the company said. 

“oddity brings to Infosys a comprehensive service portfolio comprising digital-first brand management and communication, in-house production, including virtual and augmented reality, experience design and e-commerce services as well as its metaverse-ready set-up across Europe," it added.

Together with Infosys’ earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY, which offers creative and marketing services, oddity will help global CMOs, and businesses thrive in a digital commerce world with complementary skills and expertise. 

As part of Infosys’ digital experience and design offering, oddity will become part of WONGDOODY, an Infosys company, and join its network of studios across Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Providence, Houston, and London, and design hubs in five cities in India.

With more than 300 digital experts located in Stuttgart, Berlin, Cologne, Belgrade, Shanghai and Taipei, oddity is one of the largest independent digital agencies from Germany.

In March, Infosys had announced that it signed definitive agreement to acquire oddity, a Germany-based digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency, for 50 million euros.