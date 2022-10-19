Infosys confirms 10-13% hike; embarks on wage cost battle

The firm is focussing on ways to retain talent, including “faster and predictable promotions", wherein top performers are encouraged to join career development programmes and advance their promotions, say, from 10-12 years to 7-9 years. “We will ensure you become a project manager from a software engineer in about nine years. For good performers, nine years, and if you’re outstanding, it can be even shorter, say about seven years. That’s what we were doing, reducing the time from what it was by 20-30%," Shankar said.