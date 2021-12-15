Infosys Consulting acquires Singtel’s delivery centre in Malaysia for $4.4 mn

Infosys Consulting acquires Singtel’s delivery centre in Malaysia for $4.4 mn1 min read . 09:39 AM IST
The acquisition is aimed at bolstering Infosys' presence in Malaysia as a strategic delivery and sales hub in South East Asia for global clients
BENGALURU : Infosys Consulting Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys Ltd, said on Wednesday that it has acquired a 100% of the share capital of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd’s (Singtel) delivery centre in Malaysia – Global Enterprise International Malaysia – for SGD 6 million (about $4.4 million).
The acquisition is aimed at bolstering the company's presence in Malaysia as a strategic delivery and sales hub in South East Asia for global clients.
“This move also aligns with Infosys’ long-term strategy for communications, media, and technology (CMT) vertical including platform led transformation of customer and service experience for clients," Infosys said in a statement.
This comes at a time when Indian IT services companies are trying to scale up their consulting practice to compete with global peers like Accenture and Capgemini. Bengaluru-based Infosys was one of the firsts among the Indian technology services ecosystem to deploy a dedicated management consulting arm in 2004.
Incorporated in 2013, Global Enterprise International Malaysia is a step-down subsidiary of Singtel and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It acts as a delivery centre to provide customer experience and technology services to Singtel.
Global Enterprise International Malaysia generated revenues of MYR 67.4 million (about $16 million) for the fiscal ended 31 March 2021.
