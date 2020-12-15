Infosys’ deal momentum is steady and strong despite seasonality: Salil Parekh

Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd’s deal momentum is steady and strong in the third quarter ended December, which is considered a seasonally weak quarter for IT companies due to holiday season in their key geographies—the US and Europe, Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys, said in a virtual meet on Tuesday.

“Many of the large deals are new digital transformation projects… while the decision-making process has progressed at about the same pace as in Q2, the intensity of connecting with clients has actually gone up with everyone working remotely using video platforms," said Parekh.

The company’s digital business grew 25.4% year-on-year and contributed 47.3% to the total revenues for the second quarter ended September. Parekh said digital could contribute to as much as half of the total revenues in the next few quarters.

The demand for digital offerings like cloud and cyber security, which shot up during the pandemic, are critical areas of growth for Infosys. To enable these growth areas, Infosys is focusing on reskilling its employees in various digital skills.

“Learning is an extremely important area which becomes the foundation for all our employees who are building their future," Parekh said.

On the pricing environment, Parekh said it is stable as there is “tremendous appetite" for investment in technology among clients as they are using digital technologies not just for process improvement but to drive growth. “As of now, we have not seen any unusual levels of pricing pressure," he said.

Once the covid-19 pandemic is behind us, Infosys will be considering returning its employees to offices to build “social capital", Parekh said. However, the return-to-office model is likely to be a hybrid one and the flexibility of remote working is expected to continue.

