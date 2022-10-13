IT company Infosys Ltd on Thursday reported 11% on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹6,021 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022 for the current fiscal or Q2 FY23, beating analysts' average estimate of 57.82 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data. The company announced a dividend of ₹16.50 per share, an increase of 10% over FY 22 interim dividend ₹15. The total amount of interim dividend will be amounting to ₹6,940 crore.

The company as fixed 28 October, 2022 as record date for interim dividend and November 10, 2022 as payout date.

“In line with the capital allocation policy, the Board has announced an interim dividend of ₹16.50 per share, an increase of 10% over FY 22 interim dividend and an open market share buyback of ₹9,300 crores", said Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer, Infosys.

Infosys' revenue from operations grew by over 23% to ₹36,538 crore as compared to ₹29,602 crore year-on-year (YoY).

The company also said it will be buying back shares worth ₹9,300 crore, in order to reward its shareholders. The company has set maximum buyback price at ₹1850, a premium of 30 percent over last closing price.

Infosys has raised its FY23 revenue guidance to 15%-16% from 14%-16%. Its operating margin guidance is also revised to 21%-22%. Infosys's raised forecast is in contrast to its rivals, who have issued cautious outlooks so far due to the challenging macro-environment and fears of an economic meltdown in their major markets of the U.S. and Europe.

Earlier this week, larger rival, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd said clients are taking longer to decide on bigger deals, while smaller rival Wipro gave a weak outlook for the current quarter.

“Our strong large deal wins and steady all-round growth in Q2 reflect the deep relevance and differentiation of our digital and cloud solutions for clients as they navigate their business transformation", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys.