Infosys declares dividend of ₹16.50 per share, fixes record date2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 04:34 PM IST
- The total amount of interim dividend will be amounting to ₹6,940 crore
IT company Infosys Ltd on Thursday reported 11% on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹6,021 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022 for the current fiscal or Q2 FY23, beating analysts' average estimate of 57.82 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data. The company announced a dividend of ₹16.50 per share, an increase of 10% over FY 22 interim dividend ₹15. The total amount of interim dividend will be amounting to ₹6,940 crore.