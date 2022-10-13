Infosys declares dividend of 16.50 per share, fixes record date

Infosys has raised its FY23 revenue guidance to 15%-16% from 14%-16%. Its operating margin guidance is also revised to 21%-22%. Infosys's raised forecast is in contrast to its rivals, who have issued cautious outlooks so far due to the challenging macro-environment and fears of an economic meltdown in their major markets of the U.S. and Europe.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}