Infosys defers hiring exams for specialist programmer, digital systems engineer roles amid reports of malpractice

Infosys, an IT services major, has deferred online hiring examinations and in-person evaluations for the roles of specialist programmer and digital systems engineer, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
This comes in response to reports that the IT major paused assessments after detecting multiple instances of impersonation and candidate malpractice during the evaluation process.
Infosys said all affected candidates have been informed about the postponement. Revised assessment schedules will be communicated to applicants once finalised.
"This deferment does not impact our hiring commitments, and we remain focused on identifying, hiring, and nurturing top talent," the statement read.
According to a Times of India (TOI) report, the tech giant will continue its aggressive campus hiring programme. Infosys onboarded more than 20,000 fresh graduates in FY26 and has indicated a comparable intake target for FY27.
Infosys conducts its recruitment evaluations via Infosys Springboard, its proprietary digital learning and skilling platform. According to a TOI report, the platform boasts a user base exceeding 15 million, spanning employees, students, educators, client teams, and local communities.
Last year, the IT major transitioned from a fully virtual hiring model to a hybrid framework that combines online and in-person assessments.
TOI noted that the company had previously identified significant bottlenecks in entirely virtual recruitment, including fake profiles, difficulties establishing rapport with candidates, and technical glitches that compromise assessment quality.
This procedural shift follows the termination of roughly 600 freshers at the company's Mysuru campus last year. The trainees were let go after failing internal competency assessments, despite being offered three separate attempts to pass them.
Meanwhile, the sheer scale of the company's talent pipeline remains massive.
During FY26, Infosys processed approximately 5.8 million job applications, conducted 450,901 interviews, and extended 87,286 employment offers, excluding any recruitment done by its subsidiary companies.
(With agency inputs)