Infosys divests its entire holding in Trifacta for $12 million

“The Company had made minority investment of US$10.0 million during 2016-2019, in Trifacta Inc (www.trifacta.com), a data engineering software company headquartered in San Francisco, USA. With reference to the said investment, the Company would like to inform that it has divested its entire holding in Trifacta Inc for ~US$12.0 million. The transaction was completed on August 29, 2022," the statement read.

