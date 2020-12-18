Infosys divests one-third of its holdings in Boston-based startup Whoop

Infosys Ltd has divested one-third of its holdings for about $10 million in Boston-based startup Whoop Inc, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

In 2015, Infosys had made a minority investment of $3 million in Whoop which offers performance optimisation solutions for professional athletes and sports teams. Whoop's performance optimisation and analytics solution is of strategic importance to Infosys in the professional team sports and connected wellness markets.

The investment was part of Infosys' $500 million Innovation Fund that aims to support innovation that is relevant to the strategic priorities of its clients.

Infosys stated in a note in its website that Infosys Innovation Fund is unique from most other venture capital institutions as, “we have a strong motivation to create long term value for the end users of the technology and to the companies building these solutions."

Some of Infosys Innovation Fund’s other investments include big data startup Trifacta, clean air startup Airviz Speck, software-defined server solution company TidalScale, and unmanned aerial vehicle startup ideaForge.

In an earlier statement, Infosys said, Whoop’s system includes “a device worn by athletes on their wrist that continuously measures key strain and recovery variables, and actionable analytics powered by proprietary algorithms that generate intensity and recovery scores. This enables athletes and coaches to gain visibility into the drivers of high performance, guide training and make optimal game day decisions."

