Infosys, Dow Jones announce expanded collaboration

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As part of the program, Infosys will work with Dow Jones to build and deliver an enhanced set of capabilities that will use analytics and machine learning to save decision-makers time and separate the signal from the noise
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Dow Jones and Infosys on Tuesday announced expanded collabortation to develop new human-centered digital experiences, according to an exchange filing.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Dow Jones and Infosys on Tuesday announced expanded collabortation to develop new human-centered digital experiences, according to an exchange filing.
As part of the program, Infosys will work with Dow Jones to build and deliver an enhanced set of capabilities that will use analytics and machine learning to save decision-makers time and separate the signal from the noise.
As part of the program, Infosys will work with Dow Jones to build and deliver an enhanced set of capabilities that will use analytics and machine learning to save decision-makers time and separate the signal from the noise.
"Dow Jones continues to build on our promise to deliver unique, unparalleled journalism, information, data and analysis for our audiences, and this partnership with Infosys will aid in our ongoing digital transformation and provide our customers with exciting new tools and solutions," said Dow Jones CEO Almar Latour.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“As our world becomes more digital, we have been working with our clients, across industries, to find digital pathways to make more human connections with their customers," said Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys.
“We are delighted to collaborate with Dow Jones to build out innovative digital strategies and enhanced experiences for their users," he said.
Building on the strong Dow Jones digital ecosystem, technology platform and data foundation, this collaboration will focus on product enhancements aimed at helping busy professionals best leverage the most important and relevant information to inform daily business decisions, Infosys said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!