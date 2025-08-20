Infosys employees to get 80% average performance bonus after strong Q1 earnings: Here's what we know…

Employees of IT major Infosys will get performance bonus of around 80 per cent on average, according to a report by Moneycontrol, citing an internal memo sent to staff. This comes after the Bengaluru-based MNC recorded strong earnings in Q1FY26, it added.
Livemint could not independently verify the report.
All employees in Band 6 and below can expect quarterly bonuses. These include junior to mid-level staff. Notably, last year, the average performance bonus given out in this quarter was around 65 percent, it added.
Till time of writing, Infosys did not respond to queries on the matter, the report said.
The payout percentage will be based on the performance level ratings of each individual, the report said:
Notably, during market open on August 20, tech stocks, including Infosys recorded solid gains, lifting the Nifty IT index by 2.70 per cent, its biggest single day jump since May 2025.
Infosys led the pack, rising 4 per cent to ₹1,497, followed by Coforge and MphasiS, which gained 3.3 per centand 3.2 per cent, respectively. Other stocks, including TCS, Persistent Systems, Tech Mahindra, Oracle Financial Services, Wipro, LTIMindtree, and HCL Technologies, also ended higher with gains ranging between 1.5-3 per cent.
The robust rally in tech stocks can be attributed to multiple factors, as the sustained sell-off in the recent weeks has brought valuations down to more comfortable levels, prompting investors to take a fresh look at the sector despite weak demand outlook.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.