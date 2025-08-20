Infosys employees to get 80% average performance bonus after strong Q1 earnings: Here's what we know…

Employees of IT major Infosys will get performance bonus of around 80 per cent on average, according to a report by Moneycontrol, citing an internal memo sent to staff. This comes after the Bengaluru-based MNC recorded strong earnings in Q1FY26, it added.

Livemint could not independently verify the report.

All employees in Band 6 and below can expect quarterly bonuses. These include junior to mid-level staff. Notably, last year, the average performance bonus given out in this quarter was around 65 percent, it added.

Till time of writing, Infosys did not respond to queries on the matter, the report said.

What bonus payout can Infosys employees expect? The payout percentage will be based on the performance level ratings of each individual, the report said:

For PL4 employees, the bonus payout will range from 80-89 per cent, depending on their performance category. Overall, those rated ‘outstanding’ will get 89 per cent of their eligible bonus, while employees in the ‘needs attention’ category will get 80 per cent bonus.

For PL5 employees, the bonus payout will range from 78-87 per cent, depending on their performance category.

For PL6 employees, the bonus payout will range from 75-85 per cent, depending on their performance category. Overall, the highest rated will get 85 per cent of their eligible bonus, while employees in the lowest band will get 75 per cent bonus.

Bonus letters will be uploaded to each employees “e-dockets”, the report said.

IT stocks jump: Infosys leads pack Notably, during market open on August 20, tech stocks, including Infosys recorded solid gains, lifting the Nifty IT index by 2.70 per cent, its biggest single day jump since May 2025.

Infosys led the pack, rising 4 per cent to ₹1,497, followed by Coforge and MphasiS, which gained 3.3 per centand 3.2 per cent, respectively. Other stocks, including TCS, Persistent Systems, Tech Mahindra, Oracle Financial Services, Wipro, LTIMindtree, and HCL Technologies, also ended higher with gains ranging between 1.5-3 per cent.

The robust rally in tech stocks can be attributed to multiple factors, as the sustained sell-off in the recent weeks has brought valuations down to more comfortable levels, prompting investors to take a fresh look at the sector despite weak demand outlook.