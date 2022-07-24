Infosys employees get salary hikes, may increase hiring target

Infosys is giving competitive compensation revisions to its employees. Not just that, the IT major is also planning on increasing its hiring target ahead. Although, the employees' salary hikes and net hiring may lead to a further spike in cost which is likely to impact the company's margin in the near term, however, it believes the move will bring down its attrition rate which rose by 70 basis points sequentially in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23). Infosys has already made the highest hiring in Q1 compared to its peers like TCS, Wipro, and HCL Tech. In the latest quarter, the company's aggressive hiring led to lower utilisation that impacted operating margins.

