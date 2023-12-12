Infosys employees will now be required to be in the office 3 days a week: Report
Expressing dissatisfaction with modest response to return-to-office appeals, the email said the three-year work-from-home arrangement post-Covid was sufficient. It further clarified that except for medical reasons, employees are expected to resume regular office attendance.
Infosys employees will now be required to work from the office at least three days a week, as per an Economic Times report. This mandatory directive comes after repeated calls from management to restore regular office routines saw low compliance, it added.
