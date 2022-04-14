Infosys expects revenues to grow as much as 15% in FY23

The closely watched dollar revenue grew 20.6% annually in constant currency to $4.28 billion on the back of large deal wins worth $2.3 billion. For FY22, Infosys delivered $16.3 billion in revenue, growing 19.7% in constant currency, the fastest in 11 years. “Infosys delivered highest annual growth in a decade with broad-based performance driven by deeply differentiated digital and Infosys Cobalt-led cloud capabilities, powered by ‘One Infosys’ approach. We continue to gain market share as a result of sustained clients’ confidence in our ability to successfully navigate their digital journeys," said Salil Parekh, chief executive and managing director. “With the acceleration of digital disruptions, we see immense potential to engage and partner with clients as they transform, adapt and thrive."